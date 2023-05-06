Google Search reportedly is getting a makeover with more videos, forum links, and AI chat

A few days ahead of the company's Google I/O developers conference on May 10, we may be learning more about what Google will reveal at the event. A new but unconfirmed report claims we may hear about a Google Search makeover to attract more younger users.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google wants to move away from the traditional list of website links that are normally displayed after a search inquiry. Instead, they want to incorporate features like showing short videos, similar to social media outlets like TikTok and Instagram.

Indeed, the article says that back in July 2022. Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan stated that 40 percent of young people use those social networks when they want to find restaurants. Google obviously wants those people to search for that kind of content on its platform.

The article says that Google might also link more to online forum discussions in future search results and will also add chatbot AI features like Bard to its search engine. Microsoft has already done that, incorporating Bing Chat in its Bing search engine.

It will be interesting to see how Google can remake its Search results, while at the same time not getting rid of the more traditional web links that many sites are depended on for traffic and income.