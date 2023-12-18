The voice of Max Payne, actor James McCaffrey, has passed away at age 65

Actor James McCaffrey, who is best known in the gaming world for voicing the role of Max Payne in all three games in that action series, passed away on Sunday at the age of 65.

TMZ first reported the news, stating that McCaffrey had been suffering from multiple myeloma. He was reportedly surrounded by his family and friends when he passed away.

Remedy hired McCaffrey to voice the role of the title character, Max Payne, for the first game in the series, and he later did the same for Remedy's sequel, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. McCaffrey voiced the role and did motion capture for the same character for Max Payne 3, which was developed and published by Rockstar Games.

McCaffrey would return to Remedy to voice the role of FBI agent Alex Casey in the first Alan Wake game and voice the role of Zachariah Trench in Remedy's game Control. He would return to the role of Alex Casey for this year's release of Alan Wake 2. He also provided the voice of Edward Carnby in the 2008 version of Alone In The Dark.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey. His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/GEJL7aXyNt — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) December 18, 2023

In a statement posted on its X account, Remedy stated it was deeply saddened to learn about McCaffrey's passing. It added:

His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family.

McCaffrey had an extensive career as an actor, appearing in films like The Truth about Cats and Dogs, American Splendor, and others.

However, he was best known for his acting roles on television. He was a regular on the acclaimed series Rescue Me, playing firefighter Jimmy Keefe. He also has regular or recurring roles on TV shows like Viper and Swift Justice. In addition, he guest starred on shows like Sex and the City, Law and Order SVU, Revenge, White Collar, Jessica Jones, Suits, and Blue Bloods.