Alan Wake 2's Game Plus experience, with a new ending, launches December 11

A few weeks ago, Remedy confirmed that it would release a free update for its horror-themed game Alan Wake 2 with a Game Plus experience. Today, the developer stated that the update would be available for download on Monday, December 11.

In a blog post, Remedy said the Game Plus experience will include what it calls The Final Draft. It stated:

The Final Draft unveils a new ending to the layered story of Alan Wake, sure to spark speculation and theories among our dedicated fans. Additionally, there is new lore to be found in the form of a few new videos and manuscript pages that have been added to New Game Plus experience, along with other subtle additions.

The Game Plus experience is meant for people who have already completed the base game. It will allow players to play the storyline again but with all of their collected "weapons, Charms and character upgrades". In addition, there's a new Nightmare Difficulty that is unlocked with Game Plus. Remedy says it will offer "intensified enemies, strategic gameplay, and an adrenaline-pumping experience."

In addition to the new difficulty level, the new content, and the new ending, this update for Alan Wake 2 will have a number of bug fixes along with some " slight performance optimizations".

Remedy will launch this update a few days after Alan Wake 2's three wins at Thursday's 2023 Game Awards for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

While there may be a new ending for Alan Wake 2 with Monday's update, Remedy has plans to release two paid expansion packs for the game in 2024. One, Night Springs, will take place in the game's fictional TV show, while the second, The Lake House, will let players take on two more separate adventures. There are no specific release dates for the expansions.