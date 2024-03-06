Remedy lowers the minimal PC GPU requirement to run Alan Wake 2 with new update

Usually when a PC game is finally released, its hardware requirements don't change. However, the development team at Remedy has just released a PC update to its acclaimed horror-themed title Alan Wake 2 that lowers its minimal GPU requirements so that more gamers can officially play the title.

Back in October 2023, a few days before the game was released, Remedy revealed its PC hardware specs for playing Alan Wake at several different settings. At the bare minimal requirements, the game originally said Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD's Radeon RX 6600 GPU were needed to play the game at 1080p resolution and at 30 frames per second.

We've been optimizing the PC version of Alan Wake 2, and as a result the minimum PC system requirements have been lowered. Please check the updated image!



These changes take effect with update 1.0.16.1, out on PC now.



Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Games Store: https://t.co/EorFz62yrp pic.twitter.com/xswqfT7U4Z — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) March 6, 2024

Today, the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account revealed that the new 1.0.16.1 update includes some optimized code. As a result, PC gamers can now run the game at 1080p and at 30 FPS with a graphics card that has either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU.

Obviously, this means that the game could get some more buyers for people who have older PCs, or ones that have rigs that use lower-end GPUs. If you don't mind the game dropping below 30 FPS, Digital Foundry discovered that PCs with the even lower end NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU could run the game as high as 26 FPS.

Remedy recently announced that Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million copies since its late October 2023 launch. The game will get two paid expansion packs later in 2024.