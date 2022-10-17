The Windows 95 in Electron now supports the latest Chromium, Windows 11-based dark mode

Windows 95 turned 25 two years ago, and while we recently had a feature update release for the far more modern Windows 11, many members of the Windows community probably still consider it as one of the greatest things that Microsoft has ever been able to create. So here is a GitHub project that would likely interest them.

Dubbed simply as "Windows 95", the project brings Windows 95 to life with the help of the Electron framework and hence, is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Earlier today, the latest version (3.1.1) of the application was released, and it brings some major changes. That is because the underlying Electron framework has received a big update. Broadly speaking, the app will now support the latest Chromium 106. The changelog is given below:

v3.1.1 Changes: Upgraded from Electron v18 to Electron v21 (and with it, Chrome and Node.js)

Upgraded v86 (sound is back!)

Electron 21.0.0 also adds an "immersive dark mode on Windows" support that will help set a dark title bar based on the system preference. Other features include Web Bluetooth pairing support, support for the V8 JavaScript engine, and more. The main changes in Electron 21.0.0 are given below, but you can view the full release notes on its website.

Electron 21.0.0 Stack Upgrades: Chromium 106.0.5249.51

Node v16.16.0

V8 v10.6

You can download and find more information on the Windows 95 in Electron project at the source link below.

Source: GitHub via Deskmodder