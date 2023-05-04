Microsoft's Quick Assist got new UI, dark mode, removes UAC prompt, and more

Microsoft's remote help and assistance app Quick Assist has received some major updates over the last few months. The company resolved an issue where the User Account Control (UAC) prompt would pop up when installing from the Store. The app has also received dark mode support and a new enhanced chat interface with the latest update.

The full changelog for the last few major versions is given below:

Version 2.0.16.0 Resolved issues After the 2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5022845) is installed, Quick Assist can be installed from the Store without showing the User Account Control (UAC) prompt. Version 2.0.19.0 What's new Open Quick Assist right from the Start menu on Windows 11—select Start > All apps > Quick Assist .

> > . New streamlined connection flow to get connected more quickly.

Switch between screen sharing and full control during a session to give or get help the way you want.

Use the new laser pointer to highlight an icon, menu, or anything else on screen.

Added support for Dark mode. Version 2.0.19.0 9 (update) What's new You can now use an enhanced chat interface that maintains a continuous thread of all messages and provides support for special characters and additional languages including Chinese and Arabic.

In case you want to download the latest Quick Assist, you can do so by heading over to the Microsoft Store at this link.