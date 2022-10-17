Samsung Galaxy M54 to pack Snapdragon 888 processor, 6000mAh battery

Screenshot via The Pixel

Back in April of this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M53, a mid-range smartphone that sported a 108MP camera, Dimensity 900 chipset, and a Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to The Pixel, a technology-focused YouTube channel, Samsung is already preparing its successor, the Galaxy M54. The smartphone will reportedly come equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, Qualcomm’s flagship SoC from 2020. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

What's more, the handset could have a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy M54 is rumored to have a triple rear setup: a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro shooter. A 32MP hole-punch selfie camera is also expected.

Finally, the Galaxy M54 will purportedly pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging through its USB Type-C port. Other features expected in the device include a fingerprint reader, GPS, 4K video recording, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The phone could be priced at 10 million VND in Vietnam, which is roughly $410/€419. The Pixel says that the Galaxy M54 could launch later this year or early next year.

Source: The Pixel via Sammobile