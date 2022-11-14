The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update finally gets a release date

It has now been two years since CD Projekt RED announced that an updated version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is in development, one aimed at the latest generation consoles. With multiple delays out of the way, the version now finally has a firm launch date attached to it: December 14, 2022.

The project is coming as a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the hit fantasy RPG, which amounts to over 40 million players now. While no further details of the improvements have been revealed yet, the studio has said previously that visual and technical upgrades, as well as ray tracing additions, and lowered loading times will be present in this version.

The next-gen edition was on track to release in the latter half of 2021 with fresh DLC inspired by the Netflix adaptation. However, a delay pushed the update to 2022, followed by yet another slip earlier this year that had the studio even remove any mention of a launch window. The latter delay was also when CD Projekt RED took over the project's development over from Saber Interactive.

The studio will be hosting a gameplay and feature reveal livestream next week on its Twitch channel. The exact timing of the showcase hasn't been revealed yet.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms, with last-generation console edition owners getting a free upgrade. CD Projekt is also working on a remake of the original The Witcher, as well as a brand-new trilogy set in the same universe.