CD Projekt RED's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now sold over 50 million copies

The popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is refusing to wane. Developer CD Projekt RED today announced that the fan-favorite RPG has now sold over 50 million copies since its launch back in 2015.

"The School of the Wolf is growing, "said the studio in a tweet today. "Over 50 million people joined Geralt of Rivia on his Path of finding Ciri and defeating the Wild Hunt! Thank you for your enormous support over the years!

It was just over a year ago that CD Projekt celebrated the game's 40 million copies sold milestone. That announcement arrived before the launch of the title's free next-gen update, which delivered a variety of visual upgrades and quality of life changes to the original experience. With the game now natively available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Switch, in addition to the original PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms, the continued high demand makes sense.

CD Projekt's other major RPG offering, Cyberpunk 2077, had sold 20 million copies by September of last year. It's unclear where that number is situated now, though keep in mind that the studio is not finished with the sci-fi title yet. Its Phantom Liberty expansion is incoming sometime this year.

Looking towards The Witcher franchise's future at CD Projekt, an entirely new trilogy of games set in the fantasy universe is currently in development. Development is still in the early stages, but the studio plans to have the complete trilogy within six years of the first game's launch. At the same time, 2007's first The Witcher is also getting a remake. All projects are using Unreal Engine 5 this time too, with the in-house redENGINE being ditched after Cyberpunk 2077.