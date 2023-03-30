The Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle will add Blizzard's game to Microsoft's console for $559

The Diablo IV open beta is now over, and now we have over two months to wait before Blizzard's fantasy action-RPG is released. If you want to get the full game, and if you haven't yet purchased Microsoft's Xbox Series X console, you might want to consider getting the just announced Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle.

The bundle adds a copy of Diablo IV to the Xbox Series X for a price of $559. In addition, buyers can access an exclusive in-game item, the Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, when they unlock mounts in the game. The bundle also includes some in-game items for other Blizzard games: The Inarius Wings the Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for the mobile game Diablo Immortal.

Unfortunately, this bundle doesn't include any special Diablo IV artwork on the console or on its included controller. You are just getting the console, the game, the in-game items and that's it.

Pre-orders for the new console bundle are live and they will officially launch the same day Diablo IV launches on June 6. If you already have an Xbox Series X or S console, you can preorder the game now on Amazon.

