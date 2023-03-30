Xbox Free Play Days has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and three more games

Microsoft's Xbox Free Play Days returns with four offerings this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. As always, this weekly promotion offers access to premium titles from Thursday through Sunday, and even lets you carry over all progress if you decide to purchase the games afterward.

The games joining Free Play Days today are Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Indivisible, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, and Embr.

The remastered edition of Age of Empires II arrived to Xbox consoles for the first time in February. The popular real-time strategy game has a huge number of campaigns and multiplayer modes to enjoy, all with controller support. Next, Indivisible arrives as an RPG platformer set in a fantasy world. Here you're given a special power to manifest allies when in battle, leading to dozens of playable characters being available.

Meanwhile, humorous action experience Journey to the Savage Planet offers a solo and two-player co-op adventure where you're searching for a new home for humanity across wacky planets. Co-op action continues in Embr, where you can team up with friends to put out fires and save lives as part of a for-profit firefighting experience.

The games of this weekend's Free Play Days are also discounted:

This Free Play Days weekend event is active until Sunday, April 2, 11:59PM PDT. To join in, head to the Subscriptions tab on an Xbox console and the games should be available in the Free Play Days collection. Gold and Game Pass Ultimate holders shouldn't forget about the latest Games with Gold wave that was just announced too.