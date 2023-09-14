tiny11 23H2 is here: lightweight Windows 11 with gaming improvements, and enhancements

Last month, @NTDEV_, creator of the popular tiny10/11 Windows modification, released tiny10 version 23H2, a modern Windows 10 image with unnecessary components removed. Those who left Windows 10 behind and moved to Windows 11 can also taste a lightweight operating system as tiny11 23H2 is now available for download.

Like its Windows 10-based counterpart, tiny11 23H2 is a modified Windows 11 ISO rebuilt using the open-source OSDBuilder tool with a few extra tweaks. The latter ensures the project is compatible with most Windows components, apps, and updates. As a result, you get a modern and reliable operating system that takes significantly less space on disk than the "vanilla" Windows 11.

Another big change in tiny11 23H2 is Xbox Identity Provider support, which means tiny11 users can finally play games downloaded from the Microsoft Store and use Xbox-related services.

You can see tiny11 23H2 in action on a YouTube video published by the developer:

It is worth noting that despite carrying a 23H2 moniker, the latest tiny11 is still based on Windows 11 22H2 since version 23H2 is not out yet. Again, like tiny10, "23H2" only indicates a release from the second half of 2023 (there is no such thing as Windows 10 23H2).

There are two more things you must consider before downloading tiny11. First, it is not activated. @NTDEV_ aims to provide users with a lightweight Windows modification, not a way to pirate Microsoft's operating system. Second, consider potential privacy implications when downloading altered Windows ISOs and ensure you trust the developer before using tiny11 for your daily computing tasks. Alternatively, you can create your own tiny11 using the OSDBuilder script.

You can download tiny11 version 23H2 from the Internet Archive. The ISO is x64-only for now (Windows 11 is not available in 32-bit "flavor"), but the developer says an ARM64 variant will be available soon.