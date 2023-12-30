Tiny11 core for ARM64 is out with improved performance and reduced disk footprint

X user (Twitter) @NTDEV_ has released a new version of its tiny11 project. tiny11 core for ARM64 is now available for download with notably reduced disk footprint and emulation performance improvements, especially when emulating on x64 processors. It follows the footsteps of the recently released tiny11 core for x86 processors.

According to the developer, tiny11 core is a good option for testing and experimentation inside a virtual machine, such as running a specific driver or program. The image includes the VirtIO driver, which allows direct access to hardware on Linux without relying on slower emulated drivers.

After over 6 months of no release, arm64 finally gets the attention it deserves.

Tiny11 core is an even lighter version of tiny11.

This helps tremendously in achieving usable emulation speeds (especially if you're trying to emulate it using QEMU on an x64 CPU) pic.twitter.com/Cm3k7ihscT — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) December 29, 2023

It is worth noting right away that tiny11 core has notable limitations compared to "regular" tiny11 and vanilla Windows 11. You cannot service tiny11 core, and its security is much more limited. Therefore, do not use the project on production or mission-critical devices. As the developer said, tiny11 core is intended for experiments on virtual machines and other enthusiast-level stuff.

You can download tiny11 core for ARM64 from the Internet Archive. The image weighs slightly more than 3GB, and a complete installation requires roughly 8GB of storage.

If you like the idea of a lightweight Windows 11 with a smaller disk footprint and reduced bloat, check out tiny11 version 2311. Based on Windows 11 version 23H2, it offers everything a regular consumer may need from a modern PC. Unlike tiny11 core, the standard tiny11 does not compromise security and serviceability, so you can run Microsoft Defender and install cumulative updates. In addition, it supports games from the Microsoft Store, so it is a decent option for gaming systems.

As usual, keep in mind the potential risks of using modified Windows 11 images. Do not install tiny11 if you do not trust the developer.