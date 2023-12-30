Weekend PC Game Deals: More daily freebies and a Winter Sales finale

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store has been giving away a game a day for 10 days now, and the latest drop turned out to be a copy of Snakebird Complete Edition. This is a combo pack containing levels from the Snakebird and Snakebird Primer games.

Taking control of oddly-shaped slithering birds, you get to complete shape puzzles by fitting them into odd places and collect all the fruits of levels. While they may look simple, the puzzles can be quite challenging. There are over 120 levels to complete in this package, which also includes a hint system for stuck players.

Snakebird Complete's freebie status will run out on December 30 at 8 a.m. PT. The next mystery game will unlock at the same time, with the daily freebies set to continue for at least another five days.

Big Deals

The new year is right around the corner, and that also means these are the final days of the major winter sales that kicked off earlier in the month. By this time next week, promotions from most stores would be gone. Aside from the usual deals, Epic Games Store's unending 33% off coupon is still active too, while Amazon Prime members can grab a copy of Deathloop to keep.

Since discounts haven't changed at all since the start of these promotions, check out last week's highlights list too.

Here's our final hand-picked big deals list for 2023:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is almost at the end of its own DRM-free winter sale as well, giving you just a day to grab anything you've had your eye on. South of the Circle has landed as a final giveaway, celebrating the event finale. You can get the game to activate straight from the front page. The DRM-free winter sale of GOG will end on January 4.

Here's another highlights list from the thousands of deals available:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other winter deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.