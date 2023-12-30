Weekend PC Game Deals: More daily freebies and a Winter Sales finale

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Epic Games Store has been giving away a game a day for 10 days now, and the latest drop turned out to be a copy of Snakebird Complete Edition. This is a combo pack containing levels from the Snakebird and Snakebird Primer games.
Taking control of oddly-shaped slithering birds, you get to complete shape puzzles by fitting them into odd places and collect all the fruits of levels. While they may look simple, the puzzles can be quite challenging. There are over 120 levels to complete in this package, which also includes a hint system for stuck players.
Snakebird Complete's freebie status will run out on December 30 at 8 a.m. PT. The next mystery game will unlock at the same time, with the daily freebies set to continue for at least another five days.
Big Deals
The new year is right around the corner, and that also means these are the final days of the major winter sales that kicked off earlier in the month. By this time next week, promotions from most stores would be gone. Aside from the usual deals, Epic Games Store's unending 33% off coupon is still active too, while Amazon Prime members can grab a copy of Deathloop to keep.
Since discounts haven't changed at all since the start of these promotions, check out last week's highlights list too.
Here's our final hand-picked big deals list for 2023:
- Alan Wake 2 – $39.99 on Epic Store
- Assassin's Creed Mirage – $34.99 on Epic Store
- Elden Ring – $30.95 on greenmangaming
- Atomic Heart – $29.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $25.99 on Steam
- Squad – $24.99 on Steam
- They Are Billions – $22.49 on Steam
- Jagged Alliance 3 – $21.66 on Gamebillet
- Foxhole – $20.99 on Steam
- TUNIC – $20.99 on Steam
- Minecraft Dungeons – $19.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79 on Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $17.99 on Epic Store
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 – $17.99 on Steam
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – $17.49 on Steam
- PC Building Simulator 2 – $16.74 on Epic Store
- NieR:Automata – $15.99 on Steam
- Sniper Elite 5 – $14.99 on Steam
- Gunfire Reborn – $14.99 on Steam
- The Expanse - A Telltale Series – $14.99 on Epic Store
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Pentiment – $13.39 on Steam
- Return of the Obra Dinn – $13.39 on Steam
- OMORI – $12.99 on Steam
- Risk of Rain 2 – $12.49 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $11.99 on Steam
- Valheim – $11.99 on Steam
- Metal: Hellsinger – $11.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $11.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $10.84 on Gamebillet
- BioShock : The Collection – $10.04 on Gamebillet
- OUTRIDERS – $9.99 on Steam
- Desperados III – $9.99 on Steam
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $9.99 on Steam
- Resident Evil 2 – $9.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- Gears 5 – $9.99 on Steam
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $9.89 on Steam
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – $9.59 on Steam
- Cities: Skylines – $8.99 on Steam
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $8.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $8.99 on Steam
- Gotham Knights – $8.99 on Steam
- Back 4 Blood – $8.99 on Steam
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $8.59 on Gamebillet
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Prison Architect – $7.49 on Steam
- Katana ZERO – $7.49 on Steam
- Arma 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $5.99 on Steam
- Journey – $5.99 on Steam
- L.A. Noire – $5.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Max Payne 3 – $5.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Battlefront II – $5.99 on Steam
- Bully: Scholarship Edition – $5.24 on Steam
- Don't Starve Together – $5.09 on Steam
- Terraria – $4.99 on Steam
- Friends vs Friends – $4.99 on Steam
- Firewatch – $4.99 on Steam
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Papers, Please – $4.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Injustice 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection – $4.99 on Steam
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.79 on Steam
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $4.49 on Steam
- Spiritfarer – $4.49 on Indiegala
- Batman: Arkham Knight – $3.99 on Steam
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $2.99 on Steam
- Bastion – $2.99 on Steam
- Undertale – $2.99 on Steam
- Prey – $2.99 on Steam
- SPORE – $1.99 on Steam
- The Orange Box – $1.99 on Steam
- PAYDAY 2 – $0.99 on Steam
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store is almost at the end of its own DRM-free winter sale as well, giving you just a day to grab anything you've had your eye on. South of the Circle has landed as a final giveaway, celebrating the event finale. You can get the game to activate straight from the front page. The DRM-free winter sale of GOG will end on January 4.
Here's another highlights list from the thousands of deals available:
- EVERSPACE 2 - $32.49 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $29.69 on GOG
- System Shock - $25.99 on GOG
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 on GOG
- Trepang2 - $20.09 on GOG
- Turbo Overkill - $17.49 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- Warcraft I & II Bundle - $11.99 on GOG
- Weird West: Definitive Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 on GOG
- Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force - $7.49 on GOG
- Beyond a Steel Sky - $6.99 on GOG
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition - $6.49 on GOG
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition - $6.49 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- The Cave - $2.99 on GOG
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe - $2.69 on GOG
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other winter deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
