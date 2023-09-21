Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics announces round of layoffs as Embracer restructures

Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Marvel's Avengers, has seen layoffs today. The company announced restructuring changes, resulting in 10 staff members from departments like project management, public relations, and art being let go.

Embracer Group has been consolidating and restructuring many game development studios it acquired in recent mega-deals. This includes closing some studios and layoffs at others as it looks to integrate teams.

Crystal Dynamics was one of three studios purchased from Square Enix last year, along with Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, which has since been shut down.

This is the latest round of layoffs from subsidiaries owned by Embracer Group. Earlier this week, Beamdog laid off staff working on the Baldur's Gate Enhanced Editions. Last month, layoffs also affected Motocross Madness developer Rainbow Studios.

For those who do not know, Crystal Dynamics began in 1992 as a developer of third-party games for platforms such as the 3DO Interactive Multiplayer. It is best known for developing several major franchises, including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain.

The Embracer Group's shakeups have already led to the closure of Volition, which was a shock. The studio was responsible for popular franchises like Saints Row and Red Faction.

Layoffs have also hit other subsidiaries like Borderlands maker Gearbox Publishing. A new report even suggests Embracer may sell off Gearbox Entertainment. The parent company is said to be working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co. to move the process forward.

With major franchises like Tomb Raider and recent work on games such as Marvel's Avengers, the cuts at Crystal Dynamics indicate that even renowned developers feel impacts from Embracer's reorganization. It remains to be seen how this might affect the studio's planned future Tomb Raider titles or work alongside The Initiative on Perfect Dark.

On the other hand, Lara Croft hasn't appeared with a new adventure since Crystal Dynamics ended the latest Survivor trilogy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018. Last week, however, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft was announced during the September Nintendo Direct showcase.