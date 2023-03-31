As promised, Marvel's Avengers premium cosmetics go free with final update

Crystal Dynamics is finishing up support for its 2020-released, 16-million players strong, live service game Marvel's Avengers. As the studio announced in January, the final content update has unlocked almost every premium cosmetic item for everyone, removing the in-game store altogether.

Update 2.8 makes free "nearly all MCU- and non-MCU-inspired Outfits, Emotes, Takedowns, and Nameplates," says the developer. However, any items that were unlocked via campaign missions or already part of the free cosmetic vendor will still remain locked until players gain them via natural progression.

The Hero Challenge Cards and Shipments system have been removed from the game too, with their items also being given to all players for free. At the same time, any premium currency Credits players have remaining in their accounts have been converted to in-game resources.

As a final bonus for fans, Crystal Dynamics is throwing in a new skin for Iron Man. As the video above shows, it makes him look a lot like Warmachine. This skin is only available to those who have gained at least one Avengers achievement before April 1.

Marvel's Avengers Update 2.8 is now live across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms, as well as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra subscriptions. Find the patch notes here and a handy FAQ on the game's end of support stage here.

Keep in mind that the game will be taken off stores on September 30, 2023, but Crystal Dynamics says multiplayer servers will remain online even after that date for those still looking for superhero action.