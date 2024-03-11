The Apple Car might be dead but Tim Cook shows up in Porsche video

The Apple Car project might never see the light of the day but that doesn't mean the Cupertino giant doesn't want to talk about cars at all. Its CEO Tim Cook appeared in the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT announcement video to congratulate the automaker and talk about how the Vision Pro headset can help "reimagine track experiences."

Porsche also announced a new custom Race Engineer Cockpit app for the Apple Vision Pro headset. The app displays video streams from multiple perspectives, complete with statistics, and lets the viewer watch laps from the driver's point of view. It also shows a track map in 3D space that updates in real-time, showing the actual position of the cars on the race track.

In the announcement video, Tim Cook said:

Congratulations to you and the Porsche team on the new record you have set with this incredible new vehicle. It's these kinds of extraordinary milestones that show the world what can happen when a team of incredibly dedicated people come together to break new ground on a big idea. Porsche has always been known for excellence. And we're proud to see a number of our products play a role in what you do. And it's so great to see Apple Vision Pro helping reimagine track experiences. I believe deeply that spatial computing has the potential to revolutionize virtually every industry. And you're showing one of the many ways Apple Vision Pro is going to make the impossible possible.

The two companies have partnered over the years on various offerings such as Apple CarPlay support, Apple Music integration, Apple Maps EV routing, and more. Apple's $3,499 spatial computing headset went up for sale earlier this year, with support for over 600 native apps and games at the time of launch, including ChatGPT and TikTok.

While the headset can offer a battery backup of more than two hours, it does have some caveats and might need a lot of cleaning. A teardown of the headset revealed it's a complex piece of tech fitted with gigantic Lightning ports.

Image via Porsche