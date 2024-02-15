TikTok gets "spatial" treatment for Apple Vision Pro

TikTok is now available as a redesigned "spatial" app experience specifically for Apple's Vision Pro. The new native social media app takes advantage of the Vision Pro's immersive capabilities to give users an enhanced way to watch videos and interact with the platform.

Instead of viewing TikTok through a web browser on the headset, the new app lets videos fill the entire field of view. Navigation elements like likes and comments have been moved to the side so they don't interfere with the video. TikTok says comment sections and profiles appear as extensions on the side of the video feed for a more integrated experience.

Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro. Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view ✨ pic.twitter.com/u0KS97bMTR — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) February 15, 2024

According to the social media giant, the native app provides a more seamless way to view content while accessing other tools. Users can now watch videos while scrolling through comments without interrupting their view. Profiles and sharing options are now more easily accessible alongside videos.

The app introduces new interactive ways to explore content. Videos can be viewed in augmented scenes, such as forest backdrops or cities on other planets. Multiple videos can fill the field of view for an even more immersive viewing party experience.

Beyond just virtual locations, the app is fully compatible with Vision Pro's Shared Spaces. This means users can watch and interact with videos together while working on other apps. TikTok optimized the app layout to match Apple's design best practices for the new hardware.

On the other hand, major streaming players such as Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube have reportedly looked the other way toward the headset. Currently, their streaming apps are unavailable for Vision Pro, although a developer came up with a workaround for YouTube.