Surface Laptop 4 gets new firmware with charging and boot issue fixes

Another Surface device has got a new firmware update. This time, Microsoft is rolling out a set of patches for the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD processors, delivering users charging stability and performance improvements, security patches, and a fix for a bug causing the device to boot to a Surface logo.

Note: Microsoft rolls out Surface firmware updates in stages. Your device will get available updates eventually, but it may take a few days. You can force-install the latest firmware by downloading a package from the official Surface Support website.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 AMD September 2023 firmware update?

Improves device charging performance and stability.

Addresses security vulnerability.

Resolves a device booting to Surface logo issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Firmware - 12.104.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 3.350.140 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with AMD processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2

Windows 11 version 21H2 How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Update Size 456MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues There are no known issues in this update.

The fourth-generation Surface Laptop with Intel and AMD processors will remain supported until 2027. According to the official Surface Lifecycle documentation, the computer will reach its end of life on April 15, 2027.