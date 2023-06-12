Want to go big? Samsung's new 49-inch OLED PC monitor is available for pre-order for $2,199

Samsung has just launched a beast of a PC gaming monitor. While it's not the biggest ever from the company. the Samsung Odyssey G95SC monitor may be the most advanced gaming monitor it has ever made.

Here's what Samsung has to say about this over-the-top gaming PC monitor in today's press release:

Measuring 49 inches in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enable users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The monitor also has Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro processor, which uses machine learning to "intelligently analyzes images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast."

The monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. That will allow the monitor to avoid the normal graphic tearing when playing high end games if it is connected to a PC with an AMD Radeon graphics chip.

The Samsung Odyssey G95SC also has the Multi View feature which will allow you to view two apps running on the screen at one time. It also has the Samsung Smart TV feature with thousands of streaming video apps, along with the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can stream games from Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now without needing a PC.

You can pre-order the Samsung Odyssey G95SC on Amazon and on Samsung.com for $2.199. The monitor is scheduled to begin shipments on June 26. If you pre-order it from Samsung.com you will get a $250 Samsung gift card at no additional cost.

