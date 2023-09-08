Save big on Samsung Odyssey gaming PC monitors at or near all-time low prices at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best gaming PC monitors with its Odyssey lineup. Right now, a number of those monitors are at or close to their all-time price points at Amazon.

That includes the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3, which is currently priced at just $219.99, or $110 off its normal $329.99 price at Amazon. The 32-inch model has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a fast 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It includes support for AMD FreeSync Premium for syncing up the monitor to your GPU to cut down screen tearing while you play high-end games.

It also has a three-sided borderless design, which means you can buy two of these Odyssey G3 monitors and line them up side by side with very little space in between. The screen can also pivot to be used in portrait mode.

If you want a smaller monitor for your desk, the 27-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey G3 is also discounted to only $179.99 at Amazon or $70 off its normal $249.99 price. It has a 144hz refresh rate, but aside from that it has all of the features of the 32-inch model.

If you are looking for a monitor with some more features, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is discounted to $999.99 at Amazon right now. That's a huge $500 discount from its $1,499.99 MSRP.

This is a 4K QLED 1000R curved display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and support for HDR 2000. It can use the more advanced AMD FreeSync Premium Pro feature along with NVIDIA G-Sync for more flexibility for your gaming PC needs.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

