Warner Bros Games' MultiVersus brawler gets an Unreal Engine 5 update and launches May 28

As hinted at last week, developer Player First Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games will come out of their self-imposed hiatus and officially launch the free-to-play side-scrolling brawler MultiVersus on May 28.

The game was first announced in November 2021. It launched its early access and open beta periods in mid-2022. MultiVersus brought together a bunch of Warner Bros-owned characters from movies and TV shows to fight in online battles. After the player numbers for the game began to drop, Player First Games decided to end the open beta test in mid-2023 in order to improve MultiVersus before its official launch.

In a new YouTube video, Player First Games' Game Director Tony Hyunh gave some general info about what players can expect when the game officially launches, One is that players will be able to access new characters that were not seen in its early access or open beta time periods, along with new battle settings. There's no word yet on which additional characters will be added to its roster.

Hyunh also said the game is getting a graphics upgrade, and will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5. He also said the netcode for the game has been rebuilt "from the ground up" and players should expect to see constant game performance no matter which platform is used.

Finally, Hyunh said MultiVersus will add a new PvE mode that will offer new rewards and "additional ways of playing" outside the game's traditional PvP modes. Again, details about the new mode were not revealed

MultiVersus will officially launch for the PC, along with Sony's PS4 and PS5 consoles, and Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles. More into on the game's new features will be shared over the coming weeks ahead of the May 28 launch. Hopefully there will also be an open beta period ahead of the main launch as well.