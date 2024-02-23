Warner Bros. reveals Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has not met expectations

Rocksteady Studios recently released a new entry into the Arkhamverse, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, expanding on the Batman universe it built a decade ago with the Arkham Trilogy. Coming in as a cooperative live-service game this time, the title put players into the shoes of villains who are going up against mind-controlled DC super heroes. Unfortunately, the game hasn't reached the heights the publisher has hoped for.

In an earnings call earlier today, February 23, regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's fourth quarter performance, Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels had revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's launch hasn't reached the company's expectations.

"This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1," Wiedenfels explains. No sales numbers were shared during the call. Per the statements though, the game's business performance seems to be much lower than last year's Hogwarts Legacy, which was also published by Warner Bros.

"We are lapping the release of Hogwarts Legacy in February last year, which saw the largest portion of its very positive financial impact in the first quarter," he adds. The Harry Potter universe-set single-player entry broke sales records to even beat Call of Duty, making 2023's best-selling video game in the US.

Despite the storyline showing some promise, I found Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to be a largly a repetitive experience in my review for Neowin, especially due to its focus on being a looter shooter.

Fans still have content to look forward to. Rocksteady has a year of new features, missions, and storylines planned for the live-service title currently. As a part of this, an alternate-universe Joker is incoming soon as part of its first seasonal content drop as a playable character.

Via IGN