Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled VR and narrative ventures, Xbox PC hits, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Staring with bundles, virtual reality headset owners on PC have a brand-new collection to pick up from Humble filled with hits.

The Get Your Head in the Game VR Bundle has Zero Caliber VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Stride in the first tier for $12. Those three are joined by I Expect You to Die 2, Propagation: Paradise Hotel, and After the Fall: Deluxe Edition in the second tier for $16.

The final tier gets you two more VR titles for paying the full $24 bundle price, which adds Demeo and Grimlord. This latest bundle has almost three weeks on its counter before Humble pulls it out of rotation.

Those wanting for a more traditional gaming experience on regular displays can opt for the Humble Control the Narrative Bundle instead.

This one carries eight games within its three tiers, which begins with Tales from the Borderlands, Before Your Eyes, and Impsoter Factory for $5. Beyond a Steel Sky, Beyond: Two Souls, and Twin Mirror is offered for those who moves up to the second tier for $10.

The final tier comes in at $18, which adds OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition, New Tales from the Borderlands, and Beyond a Steel Sky for $18. This bundle also has three weeks left on its counter.

Epic Games Store's freebie counter went up by two this week. The latest arrivals were copies of Out of Line and The Forest Quartet.



Out of Line is an indie puzzle adventure game with plenty of platforming where you take on the role of San, a boy trapped in a factory who must learn his way with a spear to get out. The Forest Quartet, meanwhile, comes in as a narrative puzzle game featuring music as the solving element. You'll be singing to interactive with the world and listen to the environment tracks to progress, all without any written directions or instructions.

The two games will remain free to claim for PC gamers until Thursday, September 28. Model Builder and Soulstice is coming next week.

Free Events

There only seems to be a single free event happening this weekend, and that's for State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition on Steam

The post-apocalyptic community building and survival game offers a twist on the usual zombie formula. You will be scavenging in zombie infested cities, killing off major infestations, while also taking care of community members, building settlements, and dealing with other human elements.

Big Deals

Publisher discounts from Konami, Xbox, CD Projekt, and more populate this weekend's big deals list. But there are plenty of indie hits scattered throughout too. With those and more, find our handpicked list of specials below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, and that means another major DRM-free sale. Don't forget to grab the free copy of The Night of the Rabbit that's available now too.

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

