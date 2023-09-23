You can upgrade from a debloated Windows 10 to debloated Windows 11, here is how

Not so long ago, X (formerly Twitter) user @NTDEV_ released tiny10 version 23H2, giving users a clean and lightweight Windows 10 modification. tiny11 23H2 followed suit shortly. Although there is no shame in using Windows 10, most users will upgrade to Windows 11, or whatever comes after it, sooner or later.

What if you want to try tiny11 but do not want to perform a clean install? The good news is that you can upgrade from tiny10 to tiny11 without losing your apps, settings, and files, even if your PC's hardware is not eligible to run Windows 11 officially. Here is how.

So you finally decided to upgrade to tiny11! In this video I will show you how to do it, step by step, from tiny10.

https://t.co/kpRJITBFzQ pic.twitter.com/XXOYABswDe — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) September 22, 2023

@NTDEV_ published a short YouTube video detailing the upgrade process. Although it is slightly more technical and complicated than how you upgrade "vanilla" Windows 10, it is no rocket science and does not require too much skills or knowledge. After all, you should be ready to perform some tinkering when using modified Windows images. If that is not for you, go for a clean install or unmodified Windows 11.

The most unconventional part of the upgrade is changing a few registry values to resolve an SKU conflict. tiny10 is based on Windows 10 LTSC, while tiny11 is Windows 11 Pro. Note, however, that modifying SKU-related registry values will result in Windows 11 asking you to activate it with a matching SKU key. tiny10 and tiny11 are not activated, meaning you need to source your activation keys elsewhere. As a reminder, Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and 10 keys can still activate a corresponding Windows 11 edition (Pro - Pro and Home - Home).

As a reminder, you must always consider potential risks and privacy issues when modifying Windows images or using prebuilt configurations. Also, back up important data and files before proceeding. If you do not trust third-party enthusiasts and their creations, stick to the original Windows 10 and 11 images, but also be ready to debloat them manually or deal with their stock configurations.