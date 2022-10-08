Weekend PC Game Deals: Stock up on Fallout, endless demos, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

It is time for another Humble Choice. The October selection has Arkane's latest immersive sim as its headliner. In total, the bundle carries eight games that you can grab as a single package.

The included games are Deathloop, Monster Train First Class Edition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, Maid of Skier, Epic Chef, Railroad Corporation, and Golf Gang.

You receive all eight games if you join Humble Choice's $11.99 lone subscription tier. You also get additional benefits like access to a selection of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection, and an increasing Humble Store discount.

Humble also brought in two new games bundles this week, and first up is the RPG Legends collection.

This carries enhanced editions of Icewind Dale and Planescape for $1, followed by Neverwinter Nights Complete, alongside Baldur's Gate I, its DLC, and Baldur's Gate II for $10. The third and final tier costs $20 to pick up and only adds one item, that being a copy of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Humble also introduced a Warhammer Vermintide Franchise Bundle just yesterday. This offers the first Vermintide for $1, while the second tier at $10 offers Vermintide 2. The higher up on the tiers you go, the more expansions and DLC you receive, with 19 pieces of additional content available in the final tier for $18.

Epic didn't forget to put up its weekly freebie either, with it bringing Rising Hell and Slain: Back From Hell to replace last week's Runbow and The Drone Racing League Sim giveaways.

Rising Hell offers a roguelite experience in randomly generated levels filled with vertical platforming and enemies. Slain: Back from Hell also has plenty of enemies and bosses to take down, but with a focus on giving more of a challenge. Both games feature metal soundtracks to keep the action flowing.

The two hell-themed titles are yours to claim through October 13. Coming up next to the store as a freebie is a copy of the classic mash-up collection ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.

Free Events

It's demo festival time on Steam again, with the latest edition of the store's Next Fest kicking off earlier this week. You have until October 10 to experience gameplay slices of upcoming indie titles, of which there are hundreds from almost every genre imaginable. Head to the hub page here to sort through the available demos.

As for regular free weekends that are currently online, several high-profile games are available to try out. Starting things off is Bethesda's Fallout 76, the open world multiplayer RPG set in the popular post-apocalyptic setting, is opening its doors until the end of the weekend for everyone. Also free to play this weekend is Humankind, the Amplitude-developed 4X strategy game for those looking for a Civ-like strategy experience.

At the same time, multiplayer medieval fighting entry Mordhau as well as the 2D co-op submarine simulator Barotrauma are currently having free weekend promotions too.

Big Deals

As we come to the biggest deals of the weekend, you will find the entire Fallout franchise on sale, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th birthday. Sega also joined in with a major publisher sale. Here's our highlights list for you to peruse:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store's 14-year anniversary sale is still going on, so here's another small highlights list from it:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in.

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases