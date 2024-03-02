Weekend PC Game Deals: Dino and robot specials, sandbox bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble’s bundle coffers put forth the Creative Sandbox collection earlier this week. It is touting seven games and one piece of DLC, but there are two tiers to consider.

The starting tier costs $12, and it carries copies of Trailmakers: Deluxe Edition, Necesse, From the Depths, My Little Universe, and Terratech. The R&D Labs DLC pack for TerraTech is also included. Completing the bundle will cost you $20, which adds on two more games: The Universim and Above Snakes.

At the same time, the Games Done Quick Frost Fatales bundle is offering several hit games popular with speedrunners. The single-tier collection carries Maid of Sker, Dicey Dungeons, Mail Time, Hylics 2, Abzu, Gylt, and Pseudoregalia, all for $10.

The Creative Sandbox Bundle has three weeks left on its counter, while the Games Done Quick collection has two weeks left.

Epic didn’t miss its weekly freebie offer either, and this time it brought in copies of Aerial_Knight's Never Yield to claim for everyone. A Steam giveaway has also kicked off, and it’s offering a copy of Space Crew: Legendary Edition to keep.

This is a 3D auto-runner that has you avoiding dangers and obstacles using jumps, slides, and backflips, while always being in motion. Meanwhile, Space Crew is a sci-fi strategy game where you command your crew, upgrade a spacefaring ship, and do missions across the solar system.

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 9. Space Crew: Legendary Edition’s giveaway is set to run until March 14.

Free Events

Only one game seems to be free to try this weekend, and that’s Deceive Inc. This is a multiplayer game of subterfuge. You take the role of a spy to fool other players using disguises, high-tech gadgets, and unique abilities to capture the objective for yourself. The free weekend is available on Steam, and will come to end on Sunday.

Big Deals

Steam’s new Dinos vs Robots fest, which is exactly what it sounds like, publisher sales from Capcom, Curve Games, and others are populating this weekend’s specials. Here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s DRM-free sales are currently showing off discounts from RPGs and sci-fi classics, among other specials. A giveaway for Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage is happening on the front page too. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.