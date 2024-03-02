A redesigned Beeper app for Android is on the way, CEO shares details

The instant messaging app Beeper, which tried to burn a hole in Apple's walled garden, has shifted gears. Beeper's co-founder and CEO Eric Migicovsky shared details of a completely revamped version of its main app for Android.

In a series of posts made on X (formerly Twitter), Migicovsky said:

We're in the final stages of testing the new @onbeeper Android app! It's a complete rewrite of the app. Built for speed and performance, with a complete redesign of the look and feel. You'll be able to try it for yourself soon, but here's a sneak peek (not done yet, still WIP🏗️)

Beeper's redesigned version will come with many new features, including an OLED black theme, local message cache, chat bubbling, tablet (multi-pane) mode, full message search across all chat networks, and more.

Migicovsky also shared screenshots of the app's underdevelopment features, such as its in-line replies thread working with WhatsApp messages, new search view, and the ability to add, modify, or delete chat networks from Android. The CEO didn't include any details regarding the release date of the revamped version.

Beeper made rounds in the news after its app Beeper Mini allowed Android users to access Apple's iMessage service without using an iPhone. However, the success was shortlived and Apple quickly disabled the workaround from its end.

The messaging app tried to devise other solutions before ending its battle against the Cupertino giant. However, Apple's actions against Beeper Mini raised several eyebrows and prompted FCC commissioner to call for an investigation.

