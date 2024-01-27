Get the Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard for over 50 percent off in an all time low price

Razer continues to make some of the best gaming keyboards you can buy. Some of them can also be on the pricey side. Right now, you can get the Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard on Amazon for a 52 percent discount and a new all-time low price.

The Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard is currently priced at $119.99. That's a big $130 discount, or 52 percent less than its $249.99 MSRP.

The wired Razer Huntsman V2 is an analog optical gaming keyboard. The optical switches for the keys can be adjusted with an actuation range of between 1.5 mm and 3.6 mm. This means the movements on the keys can be customized to your style. You can adjust them to work with light touches on the keys all the way to pressing down firmly for a more tactical response.

The keys also support duel step actuation, which means you can set a key up so it performs two tasks or commands with just one keystroke. With the Razer Synapse software, you can also use the Rapid Trigger Mode so you can repeatedly press the same keys for a faster rate.

The keycaps themselves use a PBT material that was made with a double shot molding process. Gamers will not see these keycaps get slowly worn down even after a lot of us.

There's a USB 3.0 passthrough port for when you want to connect an external device like a gaming mouse. Of course, it would not be a Razer keyboard without supporting customized RBG backlighting with its Chroma tech.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.