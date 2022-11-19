Weekend PC Game Deals: Stealth classic to grab, fresh VR bundle, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble's newest bundle turned out to be a virtual reality-focused one, and like previous times, it's a packed selection.

The Black Friday VR Voyager bundle has no tiers, with a single purchase of $12 being required to obtain all 11 games included in it. The games are I Expect You to Die, Until You Fall, Sairento VR, Superhot VR, A Fisherman's Tale, Shooty Fruity, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, The Wizards - Dark Times, Car Mechanic Sim VR, Cook-Out, and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels.

You have almost three weeks to decide if you want this bundle, with each game arriving as a Steam key. Keep in mind all these titles require a virtual reality headset to play.

Epic Games Store held down its ever-reliable giveaway button for this week too with a freebie promotion coming in touting copies of Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity.

Based on the movie franchise and TV show, the Evil Dead game offers both co-op and asynchronous survival multiplayer action involving four survivors and a monster. Meanwhile, Dark Deity is a tactical RPG experience where you build and lead a team of four students in a fantasy war setting with a large variety of class builds available.

There are still five days left to claim the two titles, with Epic Games preparing to replace the current duo with a new freebie on November 24. EA Motive's Star Wars: Squadrons will be the next week's giveaway.

Freebies don't end there as Ubisoft also showed up with a giveaway of its own. Happening on its own store, the original Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell that began the stealth series is currently free to claim until the end of the month.



Here, you take the role of experienced espionage agent Sam Fisher, an operative of NSA's Third Echelon wing. The classic title touts third-person stealth orientated gameplay where players must be aware of light sources and sounds while getting in and out of hostile territories.

Coming as a part of the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday sales, Splinter Cell can be claimed to be a part of your Ubisoft Connect (Uplay) library.

Free Events

The free events space this week hosts games from three wildly different genres. Up first on Steam is Unrailed, a cooperative track building experience where you must harvest resources, beat random encounters, and surpass rough terrain all the while building a never-ending track to an always-moving train.

At the same time, a multiplayer fighting game for Naruto fans has also come in with a free event. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has you fighting as a team of four against other teams in multiplayer with action straight from the anime. Lastly, if you're up to try Star Citizen, the crowd-funded behemoth is also free to play currently.

Big Deals

It is the week before the Steam Autumn Sale, and while you can save your wallet's contents for that massive event, like previous years, the discounts available now should mimic what's to come. This weekend we have publisher discounts from Bandai Namco (Unfortunately no Dark Souls) and Capcom, a rare discount for Sekiro, and much more. Check out our handpicked highlights below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has sales for classic and modern titles from Bethesda, EA, and others going on currently; find a highlights selection below:

