Weekend PC Game Deals: Zombie freebie, tycoons for cheap, Lovecraftian specials, and more

Humble introduced its Choice bundle of April 2023 earlier this week, bringing some Stranding goodness, Aliens co-op action, and more to all subscribers. As always, eight games are included in the January collection.

The games included are Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Rollerdrome, Life Is Strange 2: Complete Season, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, Founders’ Fortune, and Revita.

Choice membership costs $12, with a portion of the sales going towards charitable causes. Members also get access to the Humble Games Collection and a discount for use on Humble Store purchases.

The store also introduced a standard games bundle this week, all filled with horror experiences. The first tier of this Scary Games Bundle sets you back $7 and has copies of Labyrinthine and Propnight, while going for the $12 tier adds Them And Us and The Blackout Club to the mix. Completing the bundle costs $18, with you also receiving Visage, The Mortuary Assistant, and SCP: 5K.

The Epic Games Store brought a double giveaway this week, putting up the previously announced offers Dying Light: Enhanced Edition and Shapez for anyone with an Epic account.

Techland's Dying Light is a post-apocalyptic zombie action game with parkour thrown into the mix. The highly regarded open-world RPG is playable both solo and in co-op too. Meanwhile, as the more family-friendly option arrives Shapez. It is a simulation entry built for automation fans, offering a minimalistic factory-building experience with an infinite map to expand into.

The Dying Light Enhanced Edition and Shapez giveaways on the Epic Games Store will last until April 13. Coming up next are copies of Mordhau and Second Extinction.

Free Event

The free events space has three games to try out currently, and one of them is staying a lot longer than the usual weekend offer.

MMO fans can now try out The Elder Scrolls Online, with Bethesda offering the entirety of the base game, alongside content from Morrowind, Imperial City, Cyrodiil, plus many more areas. This free-to-play offer lasts until April 17.

Going back to standard free events, those looking to renovate some houses during the weekend can try out House Flipper too. Joining it in the pile is PGA Tour 2K23, the 2K-published golfing experience featuring high-profile pros and licensed courses.

Big Deals

Alongside the usual array of weekend specials, the big deals list is populated with works from Frontier thanks to a publisher sale, as well as sales for games Inspired By H. P. Lovecraft's works. Don't forget about the Battlestar Galactica Deadlock giveaway that's happening on Steam too, which is all yours to grab this weekend.

Here's our handpicked highlights list for your perusing:

DRM-free Specials

With its massive spring sale out of the way, the DRM-free GOG store has a big focus on indie gems this weekend. Here are some highlights:

