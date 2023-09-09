Get the great SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard for its lowest price ever at Amazon

SteelSeries makes some of the best hardcore gaming PC accessories you can buy. Right now, you can get one of their best gaming keyboards, the SteelSeries Apex Pro, for an all-time low price at Amazon.

Right now, the SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard is discounted down to $132.30 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and also a big $67.69 discount from its normal $199.99 MSRP.

SteelSeries claims the Apex Pro is the "world's fastest gaming keyboard." While we can't verify that pretty high claim, the mechanical keyboard does use OmniPoint 2.0 HyperMagentic Switches for its keys. SteelSeries claims these switches offer 20 times faster actuation speeds, which it says results in a response time that's 11 times faster compared to normal mechanical keyboards.

The switches on each key can also be adjusted by the owner with 40 levels of customization. That means you can adjust certain keys to have a faster response while also adjusting others so they offer a slower response so they require a deep press.

You can even program two different in-game results on the same key. You can set up a key so when you press lightly on it you walk normally in the game, but a deep press makes your character sprint.

Besides the keys and their switches, the SteelSeries Apex Pro also has a small OLED Smart Display on the top right corner of the keyboard. It's available for checking your switch actuation, along with displaying notifications, GPU stats, and more. It also includes a USB port in the back so you can plug in a mouse, a flash drive, or other device without having to connect it to your PC.

You also get customizable RGB backlighting for this keyboard, which can be changed down to a per-key basis, and a magnetic wrist rest for more hours of comfort while playing games.

