WhatsApp Android beta brings revamped user interface to testers

WhatsApp has started the rollout of its revamped Android user interface to a limited set of beta testers. The underdevelopment feature is available as part of the recently released WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 on Google Play, WABetaInfo reports.

WhatsApp's improved user interface has been in development for several months now, as per previous reports. The UI inspired by Material Design 3 brings new icons and colors onto the table. Other changes include a fresh look to the chat bubbles and floating action button.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new revamped interface for the Android beta app!



The updated WhatsApp interface for Android shows the profile icon in the top-right corner along with other options such as Camera and Search. Also, the instant messaging app has updated the dark and light themes with a new green color. WABetaInfo notes the new UI changes are also visible to a limited number of testers running the latest WhatsApp Business beta.

The feature is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks, as per the website. So, it could be possible that the new WhatsApp interface might take some time to land on your Android device, even if you are running the latest compatible beta update.

WhatsApp is also testing a new reply bar for images and videos on Android. Recent reports suggest that an iPad-compatible version of the instant messaging app is also on the cards. Last month, its parent company Meta joined hands with Microsoft to integrate Bing Search features into Meta's AI chatbot.

In recent months, WhatsApp added a number of new features to make the messenger stand firm against rivals. The list includes a revamped version for macOS, HD photos, HD videos, instant video messages, and multiple accounts on a single device.

After denying reports of ads coming to its platform, WhatsApp enabled businesses to take orders and book tickets without leaving the service. It launched a feature called Flows that allows businesses to create customizable forms and rich menus inside the app.