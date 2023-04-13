WhatsApp will soon add three new security features

Meta has announced that it will be adding three new security features to WhatsApp in the coming months. The new features include Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. These features will accompany already existing security features such as two-step verification, end-to-end encrypted backups, and encrypted messaging.

With Account Protect, WhatsApp will now ask you to verify on your old device that you’re trying to use the app on a new device. Meta didn’t explain what happens if you’ve lost your old device, but presumably, this won’t prevent you from setting up on a new device. The new security check is just designed to provide a bit more security.

With Device Verification, Meta runs checks in the background to verify it’s really you sending messages. The company said the chief reason for adding this feature was to protect against unofficial WhatsApp clients. It said fake WhatsApp clients can steal your authentication keys to send spam. With Device Verifications, users will enjoy more security without having to do anything.

The last new addition is Automatic Security Codes, this feature uses something called Key Transparency. This automatically checks you have a secure connection with the person you’re chatting to. You'll be able to navigate to the encryption tab in WhatsApp in the coming months to see if chats are secure.

There’s nothing end users need to do to get these new features, just wait patiently as Meta rolls them out in the coming months.