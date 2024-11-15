iPhone XS Max and some other products are now part of Apple's history

Apple has expanded its list of vintage and obsolete products by adding more iPhone and Apple Watch models. iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6S Plus are now labeled "vintage" on the company's website.

The update was spotted by MacRumors, which notes that the iPhone 6S Plus with 32GB storage was previously classified as "obsolete." Also, the company hasn't yet added the smaller iPhone XS and iPhone 6S models to the "vintage" list.

For reference, the iPhone XS Max was launched in September 2018 and discontinued in September 2019 with the arrival of the iPhone 11 series. It was the successor of the iPhone X, featuring the notched design with a bigger 6.46-inch display.

iPhone XS Max supported fast charging out-of-the-box but was initially shipped with Apple's under-powered 5W charging brick. The device also made rounds in the news after users were annoyed by the overblown smooth skin effect on selfie photos. The issue, known as "beautygate," was later fixed by Apple through a software update.

In addition, the "obsolete" list now includes the aluminum and stainless steel Apple Watch Series 2 models. However, the Cupertino giant is yet to include the premium-end Series 2 model with a ceramic case.

According to Apple's own words, a device is marked as "vintage" if five years have passed after stopped selling it but less than seven years. A device is considered "obsolete" seven years after Apple stops selling it in the market.

Owners of vintage Apple devices may get them serviced from Apple or an authorized service provider if parts are available. This is not the case with obsolete products, as Apple discontinues all hardware services, and service providers are not allowed to order parts. One exception is MacBooks may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period of up to 10 years.