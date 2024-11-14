Windows 10 19045.5194 is out in Beta and Release Preview with fixes for activation issues

In addition to a new preview build for Windows 11 users in the Release Preview Channel, Microsoft is shipping a new build for Windows 10 insiders today. Build 19045.5194 under KB5046714 is now available for download.

The update does not contain much. The only changes mentioned in the release notes are a few fixes for the App list, bugs with copying files from cloud locations, and more. There is also an important fix for the operating system not activating after a motherboard replacement.

Here is the full changelog:

For Windows Insiders on Windows 10 in the Beta Channel, we’re beginning to roll out the following improvements Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows 10 who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you can turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Updated & Security > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready. [Start menu] New! The Recommended section of the Start menu will show some Microsoft Store apps. These apps come from a small set of curated developers. This will help you to discover some of the great apps that are available. If you want to turn this off, go to Settings > Personalization > Start. Turn off the toggle for Show suggestions occasionally in Start. This update includes the following features and improvements for Windows Insiders in BOTH the Beta and Release Preview Channels [App list backup] Fixed: Win32 shortcuts might not back up to the cloud.

