Windows 11 Build 22621.1631 Release Preview adds animations to Widgets taskbars and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Build 22621.1631 (KB5025305) for Windows Insiders i﻿n the Release Preview Channel that have Windows 11, version 22H2 installed. This new version includes some new features, along with a long lineup of bug fixes for various issues.

Here is the full changelog:

New! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.

This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules. New! This update adds animations to a few icons on the Widgets taskbar button. These animations turn on when: A new announcement appears on the Widgets taskbar button. You hover over or click the Widgets taskbar button.

This update adds animations to a few icons on the Widgets taskbar button. These animations turn on when: This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight-saving time change order from 2022.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.

This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.

This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.

This update addresses an issue that displays Task View in the wrong area. This occurs when you close a full screen game by pressing Win+Tab.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, “The request is not supported”.

This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error occurs that stops the OS from starting up correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.

This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.

You can view Microsoft's announcement blog post here, and you can download the build via Windows Update through Windows 11 22H2 as a Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel