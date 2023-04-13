Windows 11 Build 22621.1631 Release Preview adds animations to Widgets taskbars and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Build 22621.1631 (KB5025305) for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel that have Windows 11, version 22H2 installed. This new version includes some new features, along with a long lineup of bug fixes for various issues.
Here is the full changelog:
- New! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.
- New! This update adds animations to a few icons on the Widgets taskbar button. These animations turn on when:
- A new announcement appears on the Widgets taskbar button.
- You hover over or click the Widgets taskbar button.
- This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight-saving time change order from 2022.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).
- This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.
- This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.
- This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.
- This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.
- This update addresses an issue that displays Task View in the wrong area. This occurs when you close a full screen game by pressing Win+Tab.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.
- This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, “The request is not supported”.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error occurs that stops the OS from starting up correctly.
- This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.
You can view Microsoft's announcement blog post here, and you can download the build via Windows Update through Windows 11 22H2 as a Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel
