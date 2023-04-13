Windows 10 build 19045.2907 Release Preview restores search box on the Taskbar, and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Build 19045.2907 (KB5025297) for Windows Insiders i﻿n the Release Preview Channel. This new version actually contains a few new features, listed below, but also concentrates on bug fixes and improvements.

The full changelog can be viewed below:

New! This update adds the ability to sync language and region settings when you change your Microsoft account display language or regional format. Windows will save those settings to your account if you have turned on Language preferences sync in your Windows backup settings.

This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules. New! This update brings back the search box experience on the Windows 10 taskbar. If you have a top, bottom, regular, or small icons taskbar, you will see the search box appear. You can use it to easily access apps, files, settings, and more from Windows and the web. You will also have access to the latest search updates, such as search highlights. If you want to restore your original search experience, you can do that easily by using the context menu or responding to a dialog that appears when you use search.

The update addresses an issue that sends unexpected password expiration notices to users. This occurs when you set up an account to use “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” and set “Enable rolling of expiring NTLM secrets”. This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. Pop-up windows open in the background instead of in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.

This update addresses an issue that affects provisioning packages. They fail to apply in certain circumstances when elevation is required. This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.

This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Defender Application Control. The policy that blocks software using a hash rule might not stop the software from running.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Chinese input method. You cannot see all of the first suggested item.

This update affects Xbox Elite users who have the Xbox Adaptive Controller. This update applies your controller remapping preferences on the desktop. This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, “The request is not supported”.

This update addresses an issue that might affect the keyboard layout when you sign in to a console session. The layout might be reset to the system default. This occurs when you lock your machine or have more than one keyboard layout in Settings.

This update addresses an issue that might affect news and interests. It might flicker on the taskbar and File Explorer might stop responding.

This update addresses rendering issues that affect the search box gleam (an animated icon). The issue occurs when you use wide, narrow, or small taskbar mode.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge WebView2. This issue might cause an infinite loop when you try to restart its process. This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.

This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory Users & Computers. It stops responding. This occurs when you use TaskPad view to enable or disable many objects at the same time.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error prevents the OS from starting up correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers. This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.

You can view Microsoft's announcement blog post here, and you can download the build via Windows Update through Windows 10 22H2 as a Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel.