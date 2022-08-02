Windows 11 Build 22622.450 (KB5015890) brings improved Defender, fixes high CPU usage

A few weeks back, Microsoft began flighting two separate of Windows 11 Preview builds for Insiders on the Beta channel for a staggered release. Today, the Redmond company has released an update with new builds 22621.450 and 22622.450. The company writes on its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.450 and Build 22622.450 (KB5015890) to the Beta Channel. In addition to the handful of fixes and improvements noted below, this update includes improvements to how we apply updates on top of each other as well. Build 22622.450 = New features rolling out.

= New features rolling out. Build 22621.450 = New features off by default.

Here are all the improvements in the Beta builds 22621.450 and 22622.450:

New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks. New! We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.

We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression. New! We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).

We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN). We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.

We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

We fixed a token leak issue in the LsapGetClientInfoEx

We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost.exe to use a high amount of the CPU.

to use a high amount of the CPU. We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

Here are the known issues in today's builds:

[General] There is an issue in the recent Beta Channel updates that is causing the Photos app to crash, and a fix will be rolling out soon via a Photos app update via the Store.

We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders.

[NEW] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to Build 22622.440. [File Explorer] The left-half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch.

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

You can find the official blog post here.