ExpressVPN announces native app for Apple Silicon Macs

ExpressVPN announced the 11.5.0 version of its app that now runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs, including the M1 and M2 series. The company blog post suggests that users will now be able to experience decreased battery consumption and a performance boost by updating to the latest version of the ExpressVPN application.

Since the Apple M1 series launched around 2021 and the M2 series in June 2022, they are relatively new. The series comes with faster CPU performance and improved GPU and Neural Engines, but ExpressVPN states that many applications do not have native support on these Apple Silicon Macs. It claims that even when the Rosetta 2 software translates apps initially for Macs with intel processors, they do not work well as the native apps on the Apple Silicon Macs.

In its announcement, the company said:

“ExpressVPN users with Apple silicon Macs can now enjoy the full effects of improvements to their computers’ reliability, performance, speed, and battery life—just by updating to the latest version of our Mac app.”

For Mac users with intel processors, the ExpressVPN will continue to work the same; however, Apple Silicon Mac users will be able to access the native ExpressVPN app by updating it.

Source: ExpressVPN via 9to5Mac