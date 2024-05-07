Meta rolls out new Gen AI features for advertisers, and expands Meta Verified for businesses

Meta has announced in a blog post today that it will be launching new generative AI features for its advertisers, which includes full image and text generation for use in adverts. Meta says that these new tools will all be accessible through Advantage+ creative in the Ads Manager all in one place.

The first of Meta's new tools is generative AI powered image generation, which can create image variations inspired by the original ad with text overlay capabilities. This can also generate new backgrounds around product images, and expand images to "better fit multiple surfaces." The tools for image generation also support the ability to provide text prompts to narrow down what the AI offers.

The second generative AI feature that Meta announced today is text generation, which can create and suggest variations for the ad headline in addition to the primary text. Meta says that the feature will soon be built with its next generation of large language models, Meta Llama 3. Upgrades to this feature are already in testing, with new features such as 'reflecting the brand's voice and tone' and 'highlighting key selling points based on your previous campaigns and text input.'

Outside the above announcements, Meta has announced a few updates to its existing Advantage+ tools, such as creative optimisations for viewing in portrait aspect ratios, the ability to import and use videos instead of just static images, and the ability to upload a "hero" image or video in the centre of a catalog ad.

Finally, the last announcement from today is about the test of Meta Verified for Businesses on Facebook and Instagram, which will be expanding to eight new countries, with Australia and New Zealand starting today and Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru, France and Italy coming in the future. Lastly, Meta confirmed that the Verified for Businesses program will be coming to WhatsApp, but did not give any indication as to when this would arrive.

Source: Meta