Windows 11 failing to detect TPM on supported PCs may be due to buggy Microsoft Defender

Since this week was the second Tuesday, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday update. The update, as usual, brought in security fixes in Windows 10, and on Windows 11, it also introduced the Moment 2 feature update, alongside security fixes.

However, as is often the case, they can be buggy. The latest one is no exception as there may be multiple bugs at play. Some user reports indicate a slowdown in NVMe SSD speeds, although Microsoft has yet to confirm such an issue. Something that Microsoft has already confirmed though is the Local Security Authority (LSA) bug, where a recent buggy Defender update would lead to a false message showing LSA is turned off, even when it is enabled and functional. A workaround has been issued.

Users have also noticed a related bug where the Windows Security app would say "There is no TPM available" under the Security processor details even though TPM 2.0 is present and enabled. Affected users can confirm this by running "tpm.msc" or under "Security devices" inside Device Manager. The issue is quite similar to the "Standard hardware security not supported" issue, which keeps coming back.

The screenshot below shows the issue:

via Scott (ElevenForum)

Over on Feedback Hub (screenshot below), there are plenty of recent reports showing similar problems where Windows 11 is unable to detect TPM, and Reddit is also no different (post1, post2, post3).

Many have also noted that the Windows Security Health Service (SecurityHealthService.exe), which is used by the Windows Security app, keeps crashing, as this Neowin Facebook page follower Carlos De Bernard notes.