Microsoft fixed major registry, 32-bit app update bugs with Windows 11 (KB5022913) Moment 2

Although it has already been over two weeks, and in fact, very close to three weeks, after Microsoft released its Moment 2 feature update, the company it seems had missed adding a few important release notes to the changelog. Microsoft has since quietly added those changes to the changelog of the Moment 2 preview update (KB5022913).

In addition to the changes and improvements already stated, Microsoft says it has also resolved an issue on Windows 11 22H2 where 32-bit applications would fail automatic updates. A bug in Excel related to hyperlinking has also been fixed. Alongside these, a registry size issue has also been addressed. The changelog is given below:

This update addresses an issue that stops hyperlinks from working in Microsoft Excel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the registry size. It grows very large. This occurs because the registry entries are not removed when users sign out of an Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) environment that uses FSlogix.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Get_Settings() method. For 32-bit applications, it fails to retrieve the settings for Automatic Update Options.

In a separate support article, Microsoft explained the 32-bit app automatic update bug. Interestingly, before this fix, the only workaround was to recompile such an app to 64-bit.

Cause This issue occurs because the 32-bit version of the IAutomaticUpdates::get_Settings() method is not available in Windows 11, version 22H2. Workaround To work around this issue, recompile your 32-bit client application to a 64-bit client application to run in Windows 11, version 22H2.

You can view the new update changelog here.