Latest Windows 11 22H2 Patch Tuesday (Moment 2) may be slowing down SSDs, boot times

This past week, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates as it was the second Tuesday of the month. It was also with this cumulative update that Moment 2 got pushed to all users; and according to some users' feedback, the update may be slowing down SSDs or other boot drives. On a Reddit thread, a user "mesp21" says their NVMe SSD speeds were more than halved, going from the rated 7,000MB/s down to as low as 3,000MB/s. The issue seemed to get fixed when they reverted back.

They write:

Tanked my SSD nvme reading and writing speeds, like A LOT. Went from 7000 to 3000, sometimes 1000 using the balance energy profile in my Legion 5 2021. Just uninstalled the cumulative update and my SSD is reaching the 7000 read speed again and Windows is snappy again.

This comment has quite a few upvotes implying that at least a few of the those users also experienced similar issues. Some of the others on the thread have responded to this comment saying how their game load times were "noticeably" slower, and that there was "stuttering" issues post-Patch Tuesday installation.

Another user "Mrbigdog99" has also posted a screenshot showing CrystalDiskMark run before and after the update. The sequential writes do seem to suggest a massive slowdown:

Another user writes they faced similar problems, like slower boot times, though this time, it was with the initial Moment 2 release (KB5022913). The user sebascq writes:

Hello guys! so I updated my laptop to the 22H2 SO 22621.1344 and noticed that the boot up time increased by a lot it went from around 14 seconds to 31 seconds which is weird

Microsoft has confirmed that a similar file copy slowdown bug has been fixed with Moment 2, and it is possible that this is a separate problem entirely. Interestingly, the NVMe speed issue isn't something new as Windows 11 has been impacted by such problems in the past too.