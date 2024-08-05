Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 26120.1340 (KB5040557) adds PC energy saving features

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev Channel. The new build number is 26120.1340, under KB5040557. It includes some new features, including a couple designed to help save some energy on your PC.

Here is the change log:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on

[Input]

We are updating Settings > Bluetooth & Device > Mouse to now include the option to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision for those that would prefer to not use it and have added a new option for changing mouse scrolling direction.

New toggles for enhanced mouse pointer precision changing mouse scrolling direction highlighted in red boxes.

[Voice Access]

We are making improvements for the spelling and corrections experience in voice access. You can now use the experience for the entire voice access session. The spelling experience will now enable you to dictate the characters at a faster speed and offer more editing flexibility inside the experience with dictation commands, namely selection, deletion and text navigation commands.

[Energy Saver]

For laptops on battery, a notification will pop up asking you to plug in your laptop if the battery level reaches 20% while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”.

[Settings]

We are beginning to roll out a new energy recommendation for turning off HDR to conserve energy on PCs with HDR displays under Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations.

New HDR energy recommendation highlighted in a red box in Settings.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on

[Settings]

Fixed an issue where the items under “Let desktop apps access your location” section in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location might visibly flicker although there were no changes displayed.

Known issues

[General]

[IMPORTANT] Windows Insiders joining the Dev Channel on PCs running Windows 11, version 24H2 Build 26100.xxxx will see “(repair version)” noted next to the latest Dev Channel build from Windows Update. This is nothing to worry about as all it means is that an in-place upgrade will happen to update your PC to the latest build in the Dev Channel.

Adding additional languages or optional features may fail with error 0x800f081f.

[Windows Sandbox]

Windows Sandbox will fail to launch with error 0x80370106.

[Task Manager]

Navigating between different pages in Task Manager may crash Task Manager.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing graphs on the Performance page in Task Manager to not show the correct colors when using dark mode again.

[Input]

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing text suggestions for the hardware keyboard to not work properly (selecting one unexpectedly concatenates).