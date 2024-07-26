Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel Build 26120.1330 (KB5040543) adds new Power setting and more

It's been a little while, but Microsoft has finally released a new Windows Insider Dev Channel build of Windows 11. The build number is 26120.1330, under KB5040543. It adds a new Power setting, along with some other additions, fixes, and known issues.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on

[File Explorer]

We’re rolling out the ability to duplicate a tab by right-clicking on a tab in File Explorer.

Option to duplicate tab when right-clicking on a tab in File Explorer highlighted in a red square.

[Narrator]

We have made several changes to improve the performance of Narrator scan mode. This is expected to make scan mode responses much quicker, especially while using Microsoft Edge, and reading through large documents. To try out scan mode, turn on Narrator first (Win key + Ctrl + Enter), and then turn scan mode ON by pressing Caps Lock + Spacebar during a Narrator session.

[Settings]

We’re beginning to roll out improvements to Settings > System > Power & battery including the ability to set your Power Mode for both when your PC is plugged in when it’s on battery along with a few other UI improvements to the page.

Ability to set your Power Mode for both when your PC is plugged in when it’s on battery in Settings highlighted in red square.

[For Developers]

Updated the logic for the “End Task” option in the taskbar so that it no longer shows a Not Responding dialog to give confirmation before ending the task.

[Other]

Updated System Info (msinfo32) to now follow your text size preference under Settings > Accessibility > Text Size.

Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel

[Settings]

Fixed an issue where the Windows Update page in Settings was not displaying correctly for Insiders using certain languages (no text showed). If you are impacted by this on Build 26120.1252, updating to this flight should still happen on its own, however you may need to wait a little bit.

Known issues

[General]

[IMPORTANT] Windows Insiders joining the Dev Channel on PCs running Windows 11, version 24H2 Build 26100.xxxx will see “(repair version)” noted next to the latest Dev Channel build from Windows Update. This is nothing to worry about as all it means is that an in-place upgrade will happen to update your PC to the latest build in the Dev Channel.

[NEW] The BitLocker Recovery screen issue documented here may also impact Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The BitLocker Recovery screen issue documented here may also impact Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Adding additional languages or optional features may fail with error 0x800f081f.

[Windows Sandbox]

Windows Sandbox will fail to launch with error 0x80370106.

[Task Manager]

Navigating between different pages in Task Manager may crash Task Manager.

[NEW] We’re investigating an issue causing graphs on the Performance page in Task Manager to not show the correct colors when using dark mode again.

[Input]

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing text suggestions for the hardware keyboard to not work properly (selecting one unexpectedly concatenates).