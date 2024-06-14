Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel Build 26120.961 (KB5038575) is yet another minor update

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 update for members of the Insider program in the Dev Channel. The build number for this release is 26120.961, under KB5038575. This is once again a pretty minor update for Dev Channel Insider members. Check out the brief changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

While this build may be a minor update, all Dev Channel users can also check out a recent update to the Microsoft Store. Here's that info:

Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels running version 22405.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Fast, safe checkout with Microsoft Wallet: Make quick and easy purchases in Store using Microsoft Wallet. Not only can you earn Microsoft Rewards points in the Store, but you can also easily redeem your points for a gift card during checkout to apply towards your purchase. Wallet is fast, safe, and easy to use! FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

Here's another reminder that Dev Channel members have the option to toggle gradual updates for their Windows 11 builds. Here's an explanation of how that works:

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you, you can turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready.

You can check out the full blog post here.