Microsoft Store gets Microsoft Wallet support in the latest update

In addition to releasing a new Canary build for Windows Insiders to test, Microsoft announced a new Microsoft Store update. Version 22405 is now rolling out to testers with one major change: you can now use Microsoft Wallet and Microsoft Rewards points. Besides earning points on various purchases, the update allows you to redeem existing points for gift cards to get discounts on games, in-app purchases, apps, and other premium content.

Here is how Microsoft describes the update in the official release notes for build 26236 from the Canary Channel:

Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels running version 22405.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: Fast, safe checkout with Microsoft Wallet: Make quick and easy purchases in Store using Microsoft Wallet. Not only can you earn Microsoft Rewards points in the Store, but you can also easily redeem your points for a gift card during checkout to apply towards your purchase. Wallet is fast, safe, and easy to use!

Note that the Microsoft Store update is available to Canary, Dev, and Beta Insiders.

The Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11 updates itself automatically in the background. However, you can always check for available updates by heading to the app and clicking Library > Check for updates.

Microsoft recently implemented a few important changes to its app marketplace on Windows 11. It introduced a "What's new" section so that users can quickly check the latest improvements and new features. Also, Microsoft made it possible to download apps from the web version of the Microsoft Store using specially crafted packages. The new approach saves customers a few clicks, plus allows using the Microsoft Store on systems without the Microsoft Store app. You can learn more about that change in our dedicated coverage.

Full release notes for Windows 11 build 26236 are available here.