KB5031476, KB5031475: Microsoft improves Windows 11 22H2, 21H2 WinRE with "critical" updates

A few days ago, this week, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday update for the month of October 2023. The Patch Tuesday or B-release is the monthly security update and this month's release brought the Moment 4 to Windows 11.

Microsoft, alongside that, also released dynamic compatibility updates for Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, which improve the Windows recovery with the help of SafeOS updates labeled "critical". The support articles state:

KB5031476: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 11, version 22H2: October 10, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 11, version 22H2. KB5031475: Compatibility update for installing and recovering Windows 11, version 21H2: October 10, 2023 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery features for Windows 11, version 21H2.

In a Tech community blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates : Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). Servicing Stack Updates : Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update.

: Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update. Latest Cumulative Update : Installs the latest cumulative quality update.

: Installs the latest cumulative quality update. Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers into Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update. In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

The Dynamic update is available only via the Microsoft Update Catalog. You can download it by visiting these links: (KB5031476 / KB5031475).