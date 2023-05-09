Microsoft launches surprise Windows 11 Insider Beta build (KB5026438) with some bug fixes

Today, Microsoft released new builds 22621.1755 and 22624.175 (KB5026438) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1755 and Build 22624.1755 (KB5026438) to the Beta Channel. Build 22624.1755 = New features rolling out.

Build 22621.1755 = New features off by default.

This new Windows 11 Beta comes less than a week after the last Beta release for Insiders. As such, this new build has some bug fixes and some known issues but does not have any new features. Here is the changelog:

Fixes in Build 22624.1755 [Settings] Settings should no longer crash when attempting to uninstall an app while using grid view. [Input] Fixed an issue where the Pinyin IME’s insert text button wasn’t displaying correctly in some cases. Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1755 & Build 22624.1755 This update addresses a race condition in Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS). The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) might stop responding. This occurs when the system processes multiple local account operations at the same time. The access violation error code is 0xc0000005. Known issues [Search on the Taskbar] If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back. [Widgets] When you launch the widgets board for the first time, you may see momentarily placeholders of the widgets/feed cards of the old 2-column layout even if your device supports 3-columns.

You can check out the full blog post here.